BJP working on rural vote bank

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 12

It’s for the first time since Independence that a polling booth of the BJP was set up at Rurka Kalan village in Jalandhar during the bypoll. Two years after the Kisan Andolan, the BJP set up booths at all 1,972 polling centres for the first-time ever.

While the party’s central leadership is planning expansion in Punjab ahead of the 2024 elections, the party’s booth management is poised to make inroads in rural areas.

While the Akalis also had a decent booth management in Jalandhar, the AAP and the Congress’ booth management was weak in some pockets. Earlier, the BJP had contested in the rural areas in the shadow of the partner Akali Dal. However, aggressive campaigning in the bypoll and the booth management indicate the party’s bid to woo the traditional rural vote bank which has been inclined towards the Akalis or the Congress.

A BJP leader said, “Earlier, we feared Badal Sahib (Parkash Singh Badal) would be offended if we interfered in rural booths. Now there is no such factor.”

Senior BJP leader and former Mayor Rakesh Rathour said, “People have tried traditional parties. Previously, we had little presence as we were contesting with the Akalis and had lesser seats. Now, we can take our decisions.”