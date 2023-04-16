BJP Yuva Morcha leader jumps before train, dies

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 15

BJP youth leader Sharan Bhatti from Amloh died after he allegedly jumped before a train at the Mandi Gobindgarh railway station on Friday night.

Before his death, he uploaded a “suicide note” on his Facebook page, mentioning the names of persons “responsible for forcing him to commit suicide”. Bhatti was earlier a close aide of former Cabinet minister Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha. After the Congress lost the last elections, Bhatti joined the BJP and was made social media in-charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha. The Government Railway Police (GRP) came to know about the incident on Saturday morning. They took the body to the Civil Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, for a post-mortem examination. Claiming he was mentally disturbed for the past few days, family members said Bhatti’s close aides, whose name he mentioned in the note, were responsible for his death and the police should arrest them.