BJP Yuva Morcha leader jumps before train, dies

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 15
BJP youth leader Sharan Bhatti from Amloh died after he allegedly jumped before a train at the Mandi Gobindgarh railway station on Friday night.
Before his death, he uploaded a “suicide note” on his Facebook page, mentioning the names of persons “responsible for forcing him to commit suicide”. Bhatti was earlier a close aide of former Cabinet minister Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha. After the Congress lost the last elections, Bhatti joined the BJP and was made social media in-charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha. The Government Railway Police (GRP) came to know about the incident on Saturday morning. They took the body to the Civil Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, for a post-mortem examination. Claiming he was mentally disturbed for the past few days, family members said Bhatti’s close aides, whose name he mentioned in the note, were responsible for his death and the police should arrest them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...