BJP zonal meet in Ludhiana to discuss poll preparations

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 23

The scheduled zonal meeting, including Bathinda district, of the BJP tomorrow will focus on ways to make the party fighting-fit for the 2024 General Election.

The meeting, which will be held at Khanna in Ludhiana district, has been convened by the BJP’s state in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, will discuss district-specific issues.

The party has divided the state organisationally into zones. The other districts regarding tomorrow’s zonal meeting include Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala and Mohali.