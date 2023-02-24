BJP zonal meet in Ludhiana to discuss poll preparations

Bathinda, February 23
The scheduled zonal meeting, including Bathinda district, of the BJP tomorrow will focus on ways to make the party fighting-fit for the 2024 General Election.
The meeting, which will be held at Khanna in Ludhiana district, has been convened by the BJP’s state in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, will discuss district-specific issues.
The party has divided the state organisationally into zones. The other districts regarding tomorrow’s zonal meeting include Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala and Mohali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...