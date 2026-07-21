BJP's Anita Jairth, wife of three-time former municipal councillor and senior BJP leader Ashok Jairth, was elected President of the Fazilka Municipal Council on Tuesday. Meanwhile, four AAP councillors abstained from the meeting.

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Sources said all 12 BJP councillors voted in favour of Anita Jairth by raising their hands, and she was elected unopposed.

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The meeting was held under the supervision of advocate Ranvijay Singh, who was appointed as an observer by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Bhagwan Dass Kamboj was elected Senior Vice President, while Rani Devi was elected Vice President.

Notably, Bhagwan Dass Kamboj had won the municipal councillor election on an AAP ticket but later switched allegiance to the BJP. He was subsequently elected Senior Vice President.

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The elections for the top posts of the Municipal Council were held following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The BJP councillors had approached the High Court after the state government allegedly delayed administering the oath to the newly elected councillors and conducting the elections for the posts of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President.

On July 15, the High Court directed the authorities to complete the election process within a week and appointed advocate Ranvijay Singh as an observer to oversee the proceedings.