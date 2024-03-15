BJP’s bike rally against AAP today in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

Leaders and workers of the BJP will take out a motorcycle rally in Amritsar against alleged anti-people policies of the AAP-led Punjab Government here tomorrow. Starting from the Hall Gate at 11 am, it will conclude at Bolaria Park near Chatiwind Gate. Amrapal Singh Boney Ajnala, president of the BJP OBC Morcha (Punjab), announced this here on Thursday. He said the rally would highlight the incompetency of the state government in controlling the deteriorating law and order situation and other issues.

