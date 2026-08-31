BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia accuses Punjab AAP government of ‘repressive policies’ against protesting employees

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of adopting “repressive policies” against protesting government employees and questioned its decision to initiate action against those participating in the strike.

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Bhatia said the employees were protesting over three key demands—clearance of pending issues, payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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“Employees are on strike over three demands—clearance of pending issues, DA and the Old Pension Scheme. Mann ji says he will hold talks only when the strike is called off,” Bhatia said.

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He also referred to a government order directing authorities to prepare a list of employees participating in the protests and take action against them.

“Is it wrong to go on strike over one’s demands? If their demands have not been fulfilled, they are on strike, and you are talking about taking action against them. This is a Hitler-like government in Punjab,” he said.

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Bhatia also questioned the AAP government’s record on fulfilling its electoral promises and asked, “What is the guarantee that the promises made by you and Kejriwal will be fulfilled?”

He alleged that AAP had promised financial assistance to women in Punjab but had failed to fulfil the commitment despite four-and-a-half years in office.

“Financial assistance was promised to women. Four-and-a-half years have passed, but the promise has not been fulfilled. Now, with elections approaching, you are talking about fulfilling these promises,” Bhatia said.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, “Mann ji, how busy are you? Are you busy serving Kejriwal?”

Bhatia accused AAP of adopting “double standards”, arguing that the party had come to power through protests but was now opposed to people exercising the same right.

“You came to power by staging protests, but today you have a problem with protests. Do only AAP workers have the right to protest? Can’t people protest over their demands?” he said.

He also questioned the Punjab government’s use of public money and sought answers from Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on the issues raised by the protesting employees.

“Where has the people’s money gone? Kejriwal and Mann must answer the questions being raised by the employees,” he said.

Addressing Kejriwal, Bhatia added, “Kejriwal ji, hiding behind the muffler will not work. You will have to answer.”