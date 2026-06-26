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Home / Punjab / Punjab: BJP’s Kewal Singh Dhillon calls it theatrical, misleading

Punjab: BJP’s Kewal Singh Dhillon calls it theatrical, misleading

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:24 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Responding to the press conference of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in which he said he was not the person in the controversial video doing the rounds, state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said the CM was being theatrical in misleading the people with diversionary statements.

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Dhillon said, “Throughout the press conference, CM Mann deliberately avoided speaking on the most serious questions facing Punjab. He maintained complete silence on the alleged Rs 10 lakh bribe for procuring the fake forensic report, the Gurugram FIR and the disturbing involvement of the Punjab Police.”

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He further questioned the silence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that his refusal to respond raised even more serious questions about the involvement of the AAP leadership.

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