Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the venue of the party’s ‘Badlav Rally’ in Moga on Saturday, wearing a saffron turban as party leaders and supporters gathered in large numbers for the event aimed at strengthening the party presence in the state.

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Amit Shah took the stage to a thunderous standing ovation at the BJP’s ‘Badlav Rally’ in Moga. He began his address with spirited slogans: “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal,” “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

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Acknowledging the significance of the day according to the Nanakshahi calendar, which marks the beginning of the new year, Shah highlighted the symbolism of his saffron turban, stating that it reflects faith while paying homage to the teachings of the Sikh Gurus. He also requested media personnel not to obstruct the public view during the event, underscoring his focus on connecting with the audience.

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Addressing the supporters, Shah made a fervent appeal for a “Vijay Sankalp” (Pledge for Victory) to secure a BJP government in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Amid chants of “Vande Mataram” from the crowd, he called on the public to raise their hands in support, signaling the start of what he described as a transformative political journey for the state.

The rally, attended by thousands of party workers and supporters, was marked by enthusiasm, patriotic fervour, and strong symbolic references to Punjab’s cultural and religious heritage. By opening his speech with traditional Sikh and national slogans, Shah aimed to reinforce both cultural pride and political mobilisation, setting the tone for the BJP’s campaign in Punjab.

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Eearlier, Punjab BJP leaders welcomed Shah on stage, where state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar took his seat along with other senior leaders. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was notably absent from the event, sparking speculation in political circles. While Amarinder did not attend the rally, his wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur and daughter Jai Inder Kaur were present at the venue.

Addressing the gathering earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said the large turnout reflected the people’s eagerness to hear Amit Shah and their growing support for the BJP in Punjab. He asserted that residents of the state were now seeking a “double-engine government”, referring to BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state.

Bittu credits Amit Shah’s leadership for expanding BJP’s across India

Bittu credited Amit Shah’s leadership for expanding the BJP’s political footprint across the country and said that wherever the party governs, it strives to fulfil public expectations. Taking a swipe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, he alleged that the administration’s financial policies—guided by party chief Arvind Kejriwal—have pushed the state into a financial crisis.

According to Bittu, the state government is struggling to release salaries and pensions on time, highlighting what he described as poor fiscal management. The rally is being seen as a major political show of strength by the Bharatiya Janata Party as it seeks to expand its base in Punjab ahead of future elections.

BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and help restore what he described as Punjab’s deteriorating law and order situation. Referring to a series of recent violent incidents in the state, Sharma painted a grim picture of the challenges facing Punjab.

Drawing a stark contrast with the past, he remarked that Punjab’s youth—once known for their hard work in the agricultural fields and their vibrant presence on sports grounds—are increasingly falling victim to drug addiction. “Today, the same youth are being found lifeless in drains, consumed by intoxication,” Sharma said, highlighting what he called a deepening crisis.

He further alleged that the situation reflects a serious governance failure and stressed the need for strong leadership to address the issue. Sharma asserted that only a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party could effectively tackle the drug menace, restore law and order, and safeguard the future of the state’s younger generation.

The remarks came during the BJP’s political mobilisation event in Punjab, where party leaders sought to highlight issues such as crime, drugs, and governance while pitching the party as a viable alternative in the state’s political landscape.

Only BJP can save Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Training his guns on the Congress, Jakhar criticised the main opposition party for what he described as its “conspicuous silence” over the alleged failures of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. He alleged that instead of holding the government accountable, Congress leaders remain consumed by internal rivalries and factional infighting.

Drawing a grim historical parallel, Jakhar said that a similar power struggle between two senior Congress leaders in the 1980s had pushed Punjab into “two decades of bloody turmoil.” He warned that by prioritising internal disputes over the safety and stability of the state, the Congress is once again failing the people of Punjab.

Jakhar further claimed that the prevailing situation has left citizens feeling increasingly insecure. “Today, no citizen feels safe,” he said, adding that strong and decisive leadership was needed to restore stability and public confidence.

Pitching the BJP as the alternative, Jakhar asserted that only a BJP-led government could address the challenges facing Punjab and ensure the safety and development of the state.