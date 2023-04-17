BJP’s SC Morcha general secy shot at in Amritsar

Amritsar: Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill was shot at by two bike-borne persons at his residence in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar. Senior police officials reached the spot even as Gill was rushed to a hospital.
Gill was at home when the door bell rang. The moment he opened the door, the assailants opened fire. A bullet reportedly pierced his jaw. BJP leader Janardan Sharma condemned the attack, claiming law and order had collapsed.
