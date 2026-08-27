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Home / Punjab / BJP’s two messages on alliance with Akalis in Punjab

BJP’s two messages on alliance with Akalis in Punjab

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/ANI
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Contradictory signals from the BJP on a possible alliance with the SAD are keeping its Punjab cadre in suspense, even as party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh has directed workers to prepare for a contest in all 117 Assembly seats.

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Santosh, who spent two days attending zonal meetings in Punjab, had a blunt message for workers: “Forget the Akalis. The BJP will contest all seats.”

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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon had also ruled out alliance speculation, saying the party was fully prepared to contest all seats. Former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and another senior state leader have taken the same line, with Bittu asking pointedly, “What face will we show to the people if we today compromise with the SAD.”

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But a different message has come from the party’s national leadership. In June, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said, “We are neither in favour of the alliance nor against it.”

He added that the party wanted first to “move forward on our own strength” while “certain things will be clear with time”. Asked when a call would be taken, he said the party would “make an assessment” closer to the election.

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Punjab BJP core committee member RP Singh added to the speculation when he called on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal after he was attacked in Nanded. He said any tie-up would need the SAD to stay “positive and flexible”.

Badal’s meeting with PM Modi this month had already set off the current round of speculation. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has remained silent through all this. It was Shah who, at a rally in Moga in March, first ruled out any tie-up with the Akalis. But since Badal’s meeting with Modi, and through Harsimrat Kaur’s and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s public overtures and RP Singh’s visit, Shah has made no public comment. While the BJP’s Punjab unit insists there is no confusion, Akali Dal leaders have made little effort to dampen alliance talk. Addressing a party gathering in Sangrur recently, Harsimrat confirmed something was brewing. “It is not my duty to speak,” the MP told the gathering.

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