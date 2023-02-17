BKI's Khanpuria convicted of waging war against country

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 16

The special NIA court in Mohali today convicted Kulwinder Singh Khanpuria of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) of waging a war against the country. He was produced before the court through video-conferencing.

NIA had framed charges under UAPA The NIA had framed charges against Khanpuria for criminal conspiracy and under Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)

The special NIA court had framed charges against Khanpuria under various sections, including collecting of arms to wage a war against the country.

The NIA had registered a case against Khanpuria in 2019. On the basis of intelligence inputs, he was arrested on November 21, 2022, from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi while he was returning from Bangkok.

The NIA had framed charges against Khanpuria for criminal conspiracy and under Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The court framed charges against Khanpuria under Sections 121, 122, 123 and 120-B of the IPC, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UAPA.

The NIA, in its chargesheet filed against Khanpuria, had said that he entered into a criminal conspiracy with his accomplices Ravinderpal Singh, Jagdev Singh and Harcharan Singh. The conspiracy was related to the carrying out a large-scale terrorist attack in the country and waging a war against the country. Its aim was to revive the Khalistani wave.

There was a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Khanpuria. Around three years ago, Interpol had issued a red corner notice against him. Khanpuria is originally from Amritsar and was on the run since 2019. He was wanted in cases of terrorist activities, conspiracy to carry out targeted killing in Punjab. He was also said to be involved in the grenade attack in Connaught Place in Delhi in the 90s.