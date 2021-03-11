BKU blocks highway

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 19

The “pakka morcha”, organized by the BKU (Rajewal) outside Gumjal village on the border of Punjab-Rajasthan, continued for the third consecutive day. The protesters are demanding compensation for the cotton crop, damaged due to whitefly attack and rain and for losses to fruit orchards due to adverse climate and poor canal water supply. The farmers have completely blocked the highway that connects Punjab with Rajasthan. Today, they removed their shirts while protesting.

