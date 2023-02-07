BKU Dakonda heads for split

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 6

The BKU Dakonda is all set to split after union president Buta Singh Burjgill announced the expulsion of four leaders close to senior vice-president of the union Manjit Dhaner today.

Burjgill, at a meeting with his followers at Gurdwara Hazi Rattan here, also passed a resolution to isolate Manjit Dhaner, Kulwant Kishangarh, Balwant and Gurdeep Rampur. He said they were running parallel activities and spoiling the union’s name.

Dhaner had levelled the allegations of financial irregularities against Burjgill and others.

Burjgill also claimed that some leaders, in a bid to split the union, posted false allegations on social media against the union president and others. They had been expelled from the union on a call of the state committee. These leaders are Gurdeep, Balwinder Jethuke, Sahib and Babbu.

Earlier, the BKU (Ekta Dakaunda) senior vice-president Manjit Singh Dhaner had levelled serious allegations against Burjgill by accusing him of helping central agencies to derail the farm stir against three laws in Delhi. He had also allegedly raised issues pertaining to financial misappropriation.

It is also learnt that a few days back, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha fact-finding committee, had issued a letter to nine members of the BKU Dakonda in which they had been asked to clarify their stand in view of Burjgill’s role in the farm stir and were also asked to reply by February 4.

Nearly dozen points had been raised, including some serious allegations against Burjgill. However, he had refuted the charges stating that there were four members in the fact-finding panel, but why only one member had issued the letter.

Sources said these leaders were also irked at Burjgill as a few days back, a meeting was held at Barnala, where these allegations were to be discussed, but Burjgill expelled four union leaders.