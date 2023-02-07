 BKU Dakonda heads for split : The Tribune India

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Passes resolution to isolate senior vice-president

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda chief addresses panel memebers on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 6

The BKU Dakonda is all set to split after union president Buta Singh Burjgill announced the expulsion of four leaders close to senior vice-president of the union Manjit Dhaner today.

Burjgill, at a meeting with his followers at Gurdwara Hazi Rattan here, also passed a resolution to isolate Manjit Dhaner, Kulwant Kishangarh, Balwant and Gurdeep Rampur. He said they were running parallel activities and spoiling the union’s name.

Dhaner had levelled the allegations of financial irregularities against Burjgill and others.

Burjgill also claimed that some leaders, in a bid to split the union, posted false allegations on social media against the union president and others. They had been expelled from the union on a call of the state committee. These leaders are Gurdeep, Balwinder Jethuke, Sahib and Babbu.

Earlier, the BKU (Ekta Dakaunda) senior vice-president Manjit Singh Dhaner had levelled serious allegations against Burjgill by accusing him of helping central agencies to derail the farm stir against three laws in Delhi. He had also allegedly raised issues pertaining to financial misappropriation.

It is also learnt that a few days back, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha fact-finding committee, had issued a letter to nine members of the BKU Dakonda in which they had been asked to clarify their stand in view of Burjgill’s role in the farm stir and were also asked to reply by February 4.

Nearly dozen points had been raised, including some serious allegations against Burjgill. However, he had refuted the charges stating that there were four members in the fact-finding panel, but why only one member had issued the letter.

Sources said these leaders were also irked at Burjgill as a few days back, a meeting was held at Barnala, where these allegations were to be discussed, but Burjgill expelled four union leaders.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

5
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

6
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

8
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

9
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

10
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI