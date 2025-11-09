BKU (Doaba) decides to intensify agitation over sugarcane arrears

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) has decided to intensify its agitation against the pending arrears of sugarcane farmers and participate in upcoming protest programmes called by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Quomi Insaaf Morcha (QIM). The decisions were taken during a meeting of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) leaders and members held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib in Phagwara on Sunday. BKU (Doaba) President Manjit Singh Rai presided over the meeting.

Soon after the meeting, BKU (Doaba) announced that it will participate in the KMM-backed protest at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on November 10, in opposition to the Central Government’s recent dissolution of the Panjab University Senate. The Union termed the move a direct attack on the autonomy and independence of universities in Punjab. According to the plan, activists of KMM will assemble at Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali at 10 AM, from where they will march collectively towards the university. Manjit Singh Rai will lead a contingent of 25–30 activists travelling in five to six vehicles to join the demonstration.

The meeting also reviewed the protest call issued by the Quomi Insaaf Morcha for November 14 demanding the release of Bandhi Sikhs. Following instructions from senior KMM leadership, BKU (Doaba) resolved to support the agitation. Leaders confirmed that activists from various circles will gather at Shambhu Border on November 14 and march jointly with other KMM affiliates towards the protest site.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the farmers’ long-pending sugarcane dues. The leadership expressed deep resentment towards the AAP-led Punjab Government for allegedly failing to take action against defaulting sugar mills. The union highlighted that Rs 93 crore in arrears remains pending from government-aided sugar mills, while around Rs 27 crore from the 2021–22 crushing season is unpaid by Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill Ltd., Phagwara. Despite repeated appeals, memorandums and warnings, farmers have not received relief, the leaders stated.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the stagnating sugarcane prices, BKU (Doaba) demanded that the state government fix the rate at Rs 500 per quintal to ensure fair compensation for farmers. Leaders warned that if dues are not released and rates are not revised, a stringent protest would be launched across Punjab in coordination with KMM affiliates.

To finalise the roadmap for the agitation, BKU (Doaba) will hold another meeting of leaders and members on November 16, 2025, where strategy and protest schedules will be chalked out.