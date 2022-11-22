BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) fails to get support

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 21

The unity of farm unions that led to success against the three central farm laws last year, seems to be a thing of the past. Now, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) is left to protest alone, with none of the unions coming to its support.

Nearly 30 farmer unions in the state had come together in November 2020 to form the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and launch a struggle against the enactment of the three central farm laws.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, chief, BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur), who remained a prominent leader of the SKM, has been sitting on an indefinite fast in Faridkot since Saturday, demanding that the AAP government give jobs to next of kin and relief to families of farmers, who died in the stir against the farm laws, bonus for yield loss, cancellation of FIRs against farmers for burning stubble.

Jagmohan Singh, secretary general, BKU (Dakaunda), said, “We enjoyed public support that led to our success against the three farm laws. Why should we cause inconvenience to public by blocking the roads? Objectives can be achieved by using different methods.”

Though Dallewal could not be contacted, his close aide Kulwinder Singh said as they were protesting for a larger cause, they expected other farm unions to support them.

Dr Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union, of the SKM, said, “Around 40 farm unions are together to seek legal guarantee of MSP for crops and loan waiver for farmers. As far as Dallewal is concerned, his approach is different. We still hope that he backs the SKM on larger issues.”

Satbir Singh Walia, spokesperson, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political wing led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, said, “Dallewal finds himself alone because he supported the state government on the issue of resting ownership rights of village common land to panchayat.”