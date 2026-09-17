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Home / Punjab / BKU seeks White Paper from Punjab Govt on Ravi water flowing into Pakistan

BKU seeks White Paper from Punjab Govt on Ravi water flowing into Pakistan

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A road blocked by farmers during a protest against the state government near the residence of Health Minister Balbir Singh in Patiala on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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With the Punjab Government having agreed to convene an Assembly session following its agreement with farmer organisations, the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Wednesday demanded that the government should use the session to table a White Paper on the quantum of water in the Ravi flowing into Pakistan and the reasons for its non-utilisation.

The union said the document should specify the quantum of water available for utilisation, the status of projects aimed at harnessing it, the expenditure incurred so far and responsibility for delays in completing the projects.

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Union’s state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, state secretary Shingara Singh Mann and senior vice-president Jhanda Singh issued a joint statement, saying the issue assumed significance as Punjab continued to debate its riparian rights and water allocation while, according to them, a substantial quantity of Ravi water remained unutilised.

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Citing the report of the Standing Committee on Water Resources tabled in the Lok Sabha in July 2022, the farmer leaders claimed that only part of the water available to Punjab was being utilised and the remaining quantity was flowing into Pakistan. They demanded that the Punjab Government should place the complete data before the Assembly and explain the steps taken to utilise the water.

The union claimed that at the time of Partition and during negotiations leading to the Indus Waters Treaty, about 11.50 MAF of Ravi water was flowing towards Pakistan. Of that, it said, 6.971 MAF was measured at Madhopur Headworks, while another 4.549 MAF came from streams joining the Ravi downstream of the headworks.

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The BKU said the latter component included water from various rivulets and argued that it should be examined separately from the 33 MAF allocated to India under the treaty.

The union questioned the pace of work on projects such as the Ujh Multipurpose Project and Shahpur Kandi Project, saying delays had resulted in river waters continuing to flow into Pakistan.

It said the proposed White Paper should explain why projects identified decades ago for conserving Ravi water had not been completed on schedule and quantify the financial and agricultural costs of the delays. It should also clarify the respective responsibilities of the Centre and the Punjab Government, including funding, land acquisition, inter-state issues and project execution.

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