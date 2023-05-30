BKU slams ‘manhandling’ of wrestlers in capital

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 29

Targeting the Delhi Police and the Centre over yesterday’s incident at Jantar Mantar, members of different farmer unions today jointly staged a dharna at Alamgarh bypass here. Terming the ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan a farce, the BKU said the daughters who brought laurels for India were dragged in the capital.

“The Delhi Police behaved with daughters in such a way that our elders were made to recall the British rule,” said a union leader.

BKU (Khosa) secretary Gunwant Singh said daughters who were dragged on the ground had worked day and night to make the name of this country shine.

Sukhjinder Singh Rajan of BKU (Rajewal) said the Centre speaks of democracy, but democratic protests were being suppressed.