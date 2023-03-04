BKU to oppose smart power meters

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 3

The Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Ekta Sidhupur, has announced to oppose the installation of smart electricity meters in villages. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the union held on the premises of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib here today.

Addressing mediapersons, BKU Ekta Sidhupur district president Gurmeet Singh said, “The union will not allow installation of smart meters by the state government in houses.”

He said initially the government would install smart electricity meters, but after sometime, these would be converted into pre-paid meters and they would be compelled to pay money in advance. He also alleged that PSPCL officials were threatening poor families to disconnect power supply and trying to forcibly install smart meters at their houses.