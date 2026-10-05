BKU (Ugrahan) farmers try to storm Patiala Mini Secretariat, clash with police

Visitors and commuters had a harrowing time as hundreds of farmers staging a dharna attempted to enter the Mini Secretariat despite warnings from the police.

Farmers affiliated with the BKU (Ugrahan) tried to forcibly enter the SSP’s office as police personnel attempted to stop them. The farmers had launched an indefinite protest against the Punjab and Central governments in support of various pending demands, including those related to the India-US deal, compensation for crop damage, waiver of loans for farmers and farm labourers, withdrawal of police cases, granting ownership rights to settlers, smooth procurement of paddy, proper disposal of crop residue and other issues.

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The protest was being held outside the Police Lines in Patiala.

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Farmers said they were opposing what they described as repeated government neglect of crucial issues and had been left with no option but to make themselves heard.

Meanwhile, the police deployed additional personnel to prevent the farmers from entering through the main gates.

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“Some policemen suffered minor injuries and the situation is still tense as farmers are adamant on entering the building instead of submitting a memorandum outside,” a senior police officer said.