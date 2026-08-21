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Home / Punjab / BKU (Ugrahan) stages protest over proposed US trade deal

BKU (Ugrahan) stages protest over proposed US trade deal

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:53 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Thursday staged a protest outside a private multi-national factory on the outskirts of Bathinda, raising issues including the proposed India-US trade deal, land pooling policy, farm debt, land ownership rights, flood compensation and alleged police repression.

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The union announced that permanent protests would be launched outside district administrative offices from August 30 to press for these demands. Addressing the gathering, union leaders accused multi-national comapnies of exploiting working people and alleged that governments provide them tax concessions and other benefits. The leaders demanded cancellation of free-trade agreements, repeal of the land pooling policy, complete debt waiver and legal guarantee of MSP.

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