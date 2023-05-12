BKU (Ugrahan) to intensify stir

Sangrur, May 11
To express solidarity with women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, members of the BKU (Ugrahan) staged a protest here and announced to intensify the agitation. They raised slogans and demanded quick justice for the wrestlers.
“In the coming days, such protests will be organised across the country,” said Jasvir Kaur Ugrahan, president of the women’s wing of the union in Sunam.
