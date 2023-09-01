BKU Ugrahan's anti-drug drive a big draw

Sangrur, August 31
The anti-drug campaign of BKU (Ugrahan) has been gaining support and good response from rural people.
Surprisingly, rural women are coming out in large numbers to lend their support to the campaign. These include women whose sons and husbands have become drug addicts.
“We are hopeful that this campaign will help the government in containing drug addiction across the state,” said Baldev Kaur, an elderly woman.
“My son has been treated for drug addiction twice, but to no avail. I have now asked him to participate in these rallies. The purpose of bringing him here is to motivate him to shun drugs,” a woman said.
