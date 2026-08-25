BL Santosh uses ‘bahu-beti’ analogy to placate upset Punjab BJP leaders 

Among the many missions BJP national general secretary BL Santosh had when he arrived for his two-day Punjab visit on Monday, one was calming the raging anxieties over a recent state unit overhaul that left many seniors fuming.

Advertisement

Some veterans made the anger known when leaders close to them were first appointed in key Punjab BJP roles and then replaced with new names.

Advertisement

So when Santosh met leaders across cities in Punjab during his trip, he is learnt to have used an interesting "bahu-Beti" analogy to calm the tempers.

Advertisement

Leaders who attended Santosh's briefings in Punjab told The Tribune that he equated the many newcomers to the party in the state with brides and the BJP Punjab old-timers with the veterans who lay the foundations of a family.

"Bahu ko beti bananey ki jimmedaari ghar ke badon ki hoti hai aur badon ki izzat karna bahu ka dayitva hota hai (it is up to the family elders to accept a daughter-in-law as a daughter and equally the responsibility of a bride to honour and respect family elders. Like a family we should resolve our differences within the family," a leader quoted Santosh as saying.

Advertisement

Santosh will return to Delhi on Wednesday after meetings in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Amritsar.

Many top BJP leaders in Punjab are former Congressmen, including Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar and Kewal Dhillon.