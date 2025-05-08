Blackout imposed in border areas of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu

In response to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, blackouts have been ordered in several border districts, including:

Punjab: Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Kapurthala, Phagwara, Ropar, Nangal

Rajasthan: Border areas

Jammu: Border regions

The Chandigarh Administration has announced blackout in the city following air raid sirens. The neighbouring areas, including Zirakpur, Mohali, and Panchkula, have also been affected with blackout.

The blackout in Gurdaspur, for instance, is from 9 pm to 5 am daily, with exemptions for central jail and hospitals. Windows in exempt areas must remain closed and covered during the specified hours to prevent light escape.

Authorities have appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home. However, the district authorities said there was no need to panic.

The situation remains tense, with both countries engaging in military posturing and diplomatic manoeuvring.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly after India’s military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. This operation was a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.