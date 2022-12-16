Chandigarh SSP issue: Blame game begins in Punjab over letter ‘goof-up’

Chandigarh, December 15
A blame game has reportedly begun in political and bureaucratic circles over a “goof-up” in sending a letter to the UT Administrator-cum-Governor Banwarilal Purohit regarding the sudden repatriation of Chandigarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal.
Yesterday, the Governor had hit back at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for saying that no panel of officers was sought. Purohit had categorically said the Chief Secretary of Punjab was told of his decision to repatriate the officer.
All is well: Mann
The SSP of Chandigarh will be from Punjab cadre only. The state government is having good relations with the Governor. Everything is fine now. — Bhagwant Mann, cm
Sources close to the Chief Secretary said he had informed officials in the Chief Minister’s Office about the decision of the UT’s Administrator to prematurely repatriate SSP Chahal, however, sources in the CMO denied it. “No information regarding this was shared with the CM or any official at the CMO. Had it been so, the CM would not have written the letter in the first place,” said a senior official deputed at the CMO.
Meanwhile, Chahal reportedly rejoined his parent cadre and reportedly met the CM yesterday.
