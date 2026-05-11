‘Blast’ at Amritsar village sarpanch’s house triggers panic

Panic gripped Sudhar village in Ramdass area after unidentified attackers allegedly hurled a “bomb-like object” at the residence of a local village sarpanch, Nishan Singh, late last night.

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According to sources, the attackers targeted the house following alleged extortion threats. Singh and family members were home at the time, but escaped unhurt.

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The sarpanch alleged that he had received a call from a man who identified himself as gangster Jeevan Fauji. The caller demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. Singh said he received another call after the incident, warning him of dire consequences if the money was not paid.

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SSP (Amritsar rural) Sohail Qasim Mir said there was no explosion, adding, “It was like a fire. The forensic team has collected samples from the spot.” —TNS