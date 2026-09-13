Blast at Jalalabad police station triggers panic

Panic spread in the sleepy border town of Jalalabad in Fazilka district after residents heard an explosion at the City police station, located in the heart of the town, at midnight.

Police officials said the windows of two cars parked on the police station premises were damaged in the blast. The area has been cordoned off and the entry into the police station has been restricted.

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A forensic team from Bathinda reached the spot and collected samples of the material for examination.

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When asked about rumours of a possible grenade attack, SP (D) Satinder Kumar said, “Cannot say anything without confirmation,” while speaking to The Tribune.

He, however, confirmed that the windows of two parked vehicles, which had been impounded in connection with different criminal cases, were damaged. He also confirmed that a low-intensity explosion had taken place on the police station premises.

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Asked whether policemen were present inside the police station at the time of the explosion, the SP said most police personnel had gone to different parts of the town following protests over power cuts.

The SP appealed to residents not to panic and maintain peace.