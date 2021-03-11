Blaze engulfs fields in 8 Sangrur villages

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 26

A massive fire broke out due to some unknown reasons last night and spread to around seven to eight villages in the Lehra constituency. The fire that caused huge losses to residents could be doused after seven to eight hours.

Since there is no fire tender in towns on the Punjab and Haryana border, firemen called from Sunam, Samana, Barnala and Sangrur took over an hour to reach the spot.

“Fire has burnt chaff and stubble to be used as animal fodder. This year, the prices of chaff have reached an all-time high. Apart from fields, fire has also damaged some houses in the field. The state should look into the matter and give aid to farmers,” said Rinku Moonak, BKU Ugrahan leader.

Lehra and Moonak SDM Navreet Sekhon said: “No casualty has been reported. Our teams are in the field to assess the damage.”