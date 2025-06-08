DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Sirsa hottest at 45.8 degrees Celsius

In Punjab, Bathinda reels under severe heat, records a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:45 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI
Blistering heat swept Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Sirsa recording the highest maximum temperature at 45.8 degrees Celsius while Chandigarh—common Capital of the two states—recorded season’s highest maximum so far at 42.1 degrees Celsius.

While Sirsa in Haryana reeled under severe heat, most other places in the state also recorded above normal maximum temperatures.

According to the weather department here, Rohtak recorded a maximum of 45.3 degrees Celsius while intense heat also swept Hisar, which registered a high of 44 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, Karnal 41.8 degrees and Ambala’s maximum settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani also reeled under severe heat at 42.8 degrees while Gurugram registered a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Chandigarh at 42.1 degrees Celsius. According to the Met here, it was the UT’s highest maximum temperature of the season recorded so far.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest place recording a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius while blistering heat also swept Ludhiana at a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a maximum of 42.8 degrees while intense heat also prevailed in Pathankot at 43 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur’s maximum settled at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

