Block samiti seat victory in Khadoor Sahib booster for BJP

The BJP’s performance in the zila parishad and block samiti elections included securing a victory in the strongly Panthic parliamentary constituency of Khadoor Sahib — represented by Amritpal Singh — as well as notable victories in the traditional strongholds of party president Sunil Jakhar and former working president Ashwani Sharma.

However, the results indicate that the BJP still has considerable work ahead if it wishes to contest elections independently.

The party won seven zila parishad seats and 71 panchayat samiti seats, with results from two zones in Gurdaspur still awaiting official announcement.

A major highlight was the BJP’s victory in a block samiti seat in Tarn Taran district — within the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency represented by National Security Act (NSA) detainee and Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh. Hardeep Singh (22), from a farmer family, won the Raniwlah seat in Chola Sahib block in Tarn Taran, a region dominated by Panthic issues. He won by a margin of 423 votes, which is one of the highest in the belt.

The party retained its strength in traditional strongholds, including districts such as Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Fazilka, which share international borders with Pakistan or state borders with Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh or Rajasthan. National sentiments often play a significant role in voters’ decisions in these areas.