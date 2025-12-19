DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Block samiti seat victory in Khadoor Sahib booster for BJP

Block samiti seat victory in Khadoor Sahib booster for BJP

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Sandeep Jakhar with winners from BJP in Abohar.
Advertisement

The BJP’s performance in the zila parishad and block samiti elections included securing a victory in the strongly Panthic parliamentary constituency of Khadoor Sahib — represented by Amritpal Singh — as well as notable victories in the traditional strongholds of party president Sunil Jakhar and former working president Ashwani Sharma.

Advertisement

However, the results indicate that the BJP still has considerable work ahead if it wishes to contest elections independently.

Advertisement

The party won seven zila parishad seats and 71 panchayat samiti seats, with results from two zones in Gurdaspur still awaiting official announcement.

Advertisement

A major highlight was the BJP’s victory in a block samiti seat in Tarn Taran district — within the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency represented by National Security Act (NSA) detainee and Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh. Hardeep Singh (22), from a farmer family, won the Raniwlah seat in Chola Sahib block in Tarn Taran, a region dominated by Panthic issues. He won by a margin of 423 votes, which is one of the highest in the belt.

The party retained its strength in traditional strongholds, including districts such as Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Fazilka, which share international borders with Pakistan or state borders with Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh or Rajasthan. National sentiments often play a significant role in voters’ decisions in these areas.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts