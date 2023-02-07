Blood donation camp at Abohar court complex

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 6

For the first time, a blood donation camp was organised in Abohar Court Complex today. Judges Lakhbir Singh and Arjun Singh were among 80 donors.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur, Secretary, Legal Services Authority Amandeep Singh, Additional Sessions Judge Archana Kamboj and Judges Anish Goyal, Rubina Josan, Jaspreet Kaur and Rajan Aneja were also present .