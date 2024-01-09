Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

Seven days after the murder of DSP Dalbir Singh here, the city police claim to have found the blood-stained clothes of accused autorickshaw driver Vijay Kumar.

The SHO Division No.2 police station, Gurpreet Singh, said the stained clothes had been found in the wild bushes in front of the house of Vijay Kumar in the Mohan Vihar locality. He said the accused would have dumped the clothes in the vacant area amid wild bushes. He added that the auto driver had been sent to judicial custody on the orders of the court.

The body of the Arjuna awardee weightlifter DSP posted at a police training centre at Sangur had been found on the New Year day along a canal in the Basti Bawa Khel area.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma had announced the arrest of the driver for the murder on January 4. The DSP had taken this auto from the Jalandhar bus stand to go back to his place at Khojewal village of Kapurthala. Even as the police version in the murder case remains questionable, the recovery of clothes three days after the arrest of the auto driver that too in the vicinity of his place has also come under question.

The SHO said the Glock 9 mm pistol recovered from the auto driver’s house had been sent to the forensic laboratory in Mohali for the report.

He added that finger print experts had sent samples to forensic laboratory at Phillaur. “Once we get both reports, we will file the chargesheet in the court. This may take 15-20 days”, he said.