Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 6

The municipal corpoation has started verification of blue cards, made during the tenure of previous governments. This has resulted in heavy rush of people at the municipal corporation (MC) office, who come here to collect verification forms. Long queues of residents can be witnessed outside the MC office as they have to wait for their turn to get a form.

Irked over this move, the residents, who reached the MC office today, raised slogans against being ‘harassed’ in the name of verification. During the protest, people said ‘atta dal’ cards were issued only to those, who were daily wagers. In such a situation, they had to bear the loss of their one day’s wages.

On the other hand, Congress leaders today submitted a demand letter to the Deputy Commissioner and demanded that the work of checking blue cards should be given to the Food Supply Department. They said it was wrong to get the cards verified from employees of the civic body.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Shukat Ahmed Parray said: “The work for the verification of blue cards is going on. The issue regarding long queues at the municipal corporation office is in my notice. I have already directed officials to provide forms to people on their doorstep.”