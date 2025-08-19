DT
Blue Corner Notice against drug smuggler

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against Canada-based drug smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara, alias Satta. The development comes following a recommendation by the Punjab Police.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police has been probing an alleged drug smuggling racket involving Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Satta, a native of Banga village in Nawanshahr was nominated as co-accused in the NDPS case registered against Majithia in December 2021.

Investigations found that Satta visited India regularly between 2007 and 2013, while Bhola drug network was active in Punjab. The accused was linked with Rs 6,000-crore international drug racket. The Blue Corner Notice is used to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities.

