Board approves silk farming in Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Dhar (Pathankot), March 6

With the demand for silk products increasing, the Bengaluru-based Central Silk Board (CSB) has given the approval to the Punjab Government to commence sericulture at Dhar block in Pathankot district.

The area has a sub-mountainous terrain, which offers highly conducive conditions to the farming. Sericulture is the process of extracting silk from silkworms.

Dhar is one of the most underdeveloped blocks where poverty is all pervasive. The board’s decision, say experts, will mitigate the sufferings of poor agriculturists. The Forest Department had commenced farming of mulberry plants in anticipation of the green signal.

Mulberry plants are the primary source of silkworms. These worms produce a thread which is then converted into silk yarn. Conservator of Forests Sanjeev Tiwari said 125 acres of land spread over six villages were already under mulberry plantation.

“As many as 37,500 saplings have been planted. Now, following the board’s nod, we will increase this area. Earlier, due to lack of scientific knowledge and awareness, the activity could not pick up pace. Producing silk needs simple technology and low investment. That is the reason why poor and marginal farmers have shown interest,” said Tiwari.

As far as marketing was concerned, a mobile app was in the process of being launched. “Farmers will be in a better position to sell their products anywhere in the country,” he said.

RK Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests (Punjab), said the activity would go a long way in alleviating poverty in the area. “Sericulture is perhaps the only farm activity which is woman-friendly. The country’s demand for silk is much higher than its production. There is a huge export potential for products.”