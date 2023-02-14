Board exams around the corner, school sans principal, lecturers

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 13

Even as the Class X and XII board examinations are around the corner, Government Senior Secondary School, Sahiba, in Nawanshahr district, one of the oldest government schools in the state with a colonial past, is functioning without any lecturer or principal for nearly a year.

Besides the post of principal, four sanctioned posts of lecturer of Punjabi, English, Hindi and economics, and two master cadre posts of science and English are lying vacant. As there is also no Class IV employee in the school, teachers are forced to hire staff privately or students extend a helping hand to keep the school clean.

Sources in the school said it was built sometime before Independence and had a glorious past. They said there was a time when the school strength used to be around 800. However, with time, it has lost its sheen. “Locals now prefer sending their children to government schools of nearby villages,” the sources said.

Parents of students said they had made repeated requests to the district authorities to send lecturers to the school as education was being adversely affected. However, no concrete steps were taken to address the problem.

They said owing to a shortage of teachers, the school enrolment had gone down from 225 students to 127 in the past year and a half.

They said the tall claims made by the government regarding reforming the education sector were only on paper. “Be it the present government or the previous ones, their focus has always been on improving schools in big cities. Rural areas have always been ignored,” they said.

Mohinderpal Singh, a parent, said the government was publicising “Mission 100 per cent” on the one hand, while on the other, it had no regular principal or teachers in schools. How would they achieve cent per cent results with no teachers, he asked.

He said merely improving infrastructure won’t help. If the government really wanted to reform the education sector, the first priority should be filling vacant posts.

Kultaranjit Singh, DEO, Secondary, Nawanshahr, said, “Many schools in the district are facing a similar problem as nearly 900 posts of teacher are lying vacant. The process of recruitment is underway; the problem is expected to be resolved soon.”