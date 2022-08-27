Board to recover aid from ineligible workers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

The Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Welfare Board has said it would recover money illegally given to construction workers under various welfare schemes. Some of the beneficiaries have already died.

The direction comes after a special audit by the Finance Department.

It has been found that BOCW officials, allegedly in connivance with middlemen, extended financial help to ineligible beneficiaries. Some of the cases are as old as nine years. Ironically, no action has been taken against erring officials of the Labour Department.

In a letter issued to the Assistant Labour Commissioners of various districts, the board has directed them to recover the amount and deposit it with the board.

The board’s decision is seen in the light of a report by the CAG submitted in the Vidhan Sabha in 2020. It had highlighted financial irregularities worth more than Rs 80 crore.

The audit has exposed thousands of ineligible beneficiaries received financial help under the shagun scheme. Under the ex gratia scheme, financial help was given to construction workers whose names were registered after their death.

Manvesh Singh Sidhu, Principal Secretary, Labour, said: “The department will try to recover the amount from ineligible beneficiaries. If anyone has died, the amount will be recovered from his legal heirs.” As to the action against erring officials, he claimed some of them had already been chargesheeted.