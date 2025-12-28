Bodies at NRI’s house: Police rule out foul play, term it suicide

The police have ruled out any foul play in the death of a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who were in a live-in relationship.

Advertisement

The duo was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the house of an NRI at Tallewal village here on Friday.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Parvinder Singh, a fast-food seller and resident of Kaunke village in Ludhiana, and Baljit Kaur, a salon worker of Aligarh village in Ludhiana. Parvinder was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while Baljit was found lying dead on a bed in the same room.

Advertisement

Tallewal SHO Nirmaljit Singh said the post-mortem examinations of both bodies had been conducted and the reports would be available within two days. “The boy’s family has stated that he was under financial stress and might have taken the extreme step. However, the girl’s family is unaware of any reason that could have led to the incident,” the SHO said.