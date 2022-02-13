Bodies of 2 soldiers killed in avalanche cremated

Tribune News Service

Batala, February 12

The mortal remains of Sepoy Gurbaj Singh were cremated with full military honours at his native village of Massanian falling in Batala police district today.

He was among the seven Army men killed in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials of the district administration and the Army were present.

Ashwani Sekhri, a three-time Batala MLA and now a Congress candidate from the city, and AAP candidate Sherry Kalsi, too, were present. Sekhri said he would ensure the family gets all benefits from the government.

In Sujanpur, the mortal remains of Rifleman Akashya Pathania were cremated at Chakker village in Dhar Kalan tehsil of Pathankot district. Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu and district and Army officials were present in strength. He was cremated with full Army honours. —