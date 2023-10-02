Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Jalandhar, October 2
Three girls aged four, seven and nine, hailing from a migrant family were found dead inside a trunk in their house at a village of Jalandhar.
The police suspect the children were murdered by their father, a migrant worker who lodged a report with the police on Sunday night about them having gone missing.
The crime was reported at Kanpur village under Maqsudan police station.
The owner of the house told the police that the murder suspect was a habitual drinker and he had told him to vacate the rented accommodation.
The bodies were found when neighbours opened the trunk lying in the house. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The police detained the man and his wife and questioned them.
More details were awaited.
