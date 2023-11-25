Bodies of 3 missing youths recovered

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 24

The bodies of the three youths, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances, have been traced. While the bodies of Akashdeep Singh (21) and his younger brother Anmol Deep Singh (18), had been recovered from the Ferozepur feeder canal near Mehma village on Wednesday, the body of their cousin Arshdeep Singh (21), was recovered today from the feeder near Deep Singh Wala village.

On Saturday evening, Akashdeep and Anmol along with Arshdeep had come to Ferozepur on their bike from Jhariwala village for shopping. However, later they went missing under mysterious circumstances and their bike was recovered near Ferozepur feeder on Faridkot road.

Jhirmal Singh, father of Akashdeep said, “I demand that the police must conduct a thorough probe to ascertain how my son and nephew fell into the canal and lost their lives.” The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338, and 427 of the IPC at Kulgarhi police station.

