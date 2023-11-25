Bodies of 3 missing youths recovered

Ferozepur, November 24
The bodies of the three youths, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances, have been traced. While the bodies of Akashdeep Singh (21) and his younger brother Anmol Deep Singh (18), had been recovered from the Ferozepur feeder canal near Mehma village on Wednesday, the body of their cousin Arshdeep Singh (21), was recovered today from the feeder near Deep Singh Wala village.
On Saturday evening, Akashdeep and Anmol along with Arshdeep had come to Ferozepur on their bike from Jhariwala village for shopping. However, later they went missing under mysterious circumstances and their bike was recovered near Ferozepur feeder on Faridkot road.
Jhirmal Singh, father of Akashdeep said, “I demand that the police must conduct a thorough probe to ascertain how my son and nephew fell into the canal and lost their lives.” The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338, and 427 of the IPC at Kulgarhi police station.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...