DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Bodies of woman, daughter found

Bodies of woman, daughter found

The bodies of a woman and her daughter, who had gone missing 10 days ago, have been found in a canal in Sriganganagar. Parents of the deceased woman, Vandana, blamed her in-laws for the incident and refused to cremate the...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:40 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The bodies of a woman and her daughter, who had gone missing 10 days ago, have been found in a canal in Sriganganagar.

Parents of the deceased woman, Vandana, blamed her in-laws for the incident and refused to cremate the body until the police arrested them.

Her parents said Vandana’s in-laws used to taunt her for giving birth to a girl child.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper