Bodies of woman, daughter found
The bodies of a woman and her daughter, who had gone missing 10 days ago, have been found in a canal in Sriganganagar. Parents of the deceased woman, Vandana, blamed her in-laws for the incident and refused to cremate the...
The bodies of a woman and her daughter, who had gone missing 10 days ago, have been found in a canal in Sriganganagar.
Parents of the deceased woman, Vandana, blamed her in-laws for the incident and refused to cremate the body until the police arrested them.
Her parents said Vandana’s in-laws used to taunt her for giving birth to a girl child.
