Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana civil hospital ransacked by family of deceased youth

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 5

In a strange incident, after a body of a youth was taken by some unknown persons from the civil hospital's mortuary, the kin of the deceased after getting to know about it turned furious.

They ransacked the mother and child care ward, emergency ward and even the office of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) on Thursday morning. After the incident, senior police officials along with a huge force reached the spot to calm down the enraged kin.

As per information, Ayush Sood of Peerubanda locality in Salem Tabri had died due to some illness. His body was kept at the civil hospital's mortuary. On Wednesday, some residents came to the civil hospital to receive the body of their kin Manish, but instead of the body of Manish, they mistakenly took the body of Ayush and cremated him.

They didn't check the body before cremation. On Thursday morning when Ayush's father Rakesh Sood came to civil hospital's mortuary to the receive body, he was shocked to find that body of Ayush was taken away by someone else. The family members of Ayush turned furious and called their other relatives who then ransacked the hospital.

Additional DCP Rupinder Sran said hospital authorities on Wednesday handed over the body of Ayush instead of Manish to the kin of the latter by mistake. Even the kin of Manish didn't notice that they were taking the body of Ayush for cremation and they cremated him. "It is being investigated how mortuary officials handed over the body of Ayush to the kin of Manish. We will take action against the officials responsible for this negligence," the ADCP added.