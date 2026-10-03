The body of a six-year-old child was recovered from a water channel near Tehna village in Faridkot district this morning. The body was found trapped in the channel near a bridge, with its arms and legs tightly bound with fine iron wire, pointing to a brutal murder before being dumped to destroy evidence.

​The matter came to light when Jagseer Singh, chowkidar (watchman) of Tehna village, at the distance of about 3 km from Faridkot town, noticed the body stuck in the water channel and immediately alerted the local police. Acting on the information, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Satpal Singh rushed to the spot. With the assistance of members from the local voluntary organisation, Sahara Welfare, the child's body was retrieved from the water.

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​Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the child was murdered after having her hands and legs tied with wire, after which the body was thrown into the water channel to dispose of it.

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​Speaking on the incident, Sub-Inspector Satpal Singh, the investigating officer in the case, stated that the body has been sent to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

​Following the recovery, the police have sounded an alert across all neighbouring villages and surrounding areas to establish the identity of the child and track down any missing person reports that could lead to solving the murder.