Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

PTI

Ludhiana, December 15

The body of a missing 16-year-old girl was found in a field near Green City colony on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police said here.

There were injuries on the girl's neck, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Tushar Gupta said it appeared to be a case of murder.

The girl, a student of Class 11, belonged to a family of migrant labourers, said police.

She had been missing since Wednesday.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem.