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Home / Punjab / Body of Punjab man repatriated from Armenia to India

Body of Punjab man repatriated from Armenia to India

32-year-old Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sangojla village in Kapurthala district, lost his life in a road accident in Armenia on June 28

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:34 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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32-year-old Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sangojla village in Kapurthala district, lost his life in a road accident in Armenia on June 28.
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The mortal remains of 32-year-old Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sangojla village in Kapurthala district, were safely repatriated from Armenia to India after 16 days through the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

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Family members and villagers bid an emotional farewell to Jaswinder during his last rites.

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The deceased's younger brother, Balwinder Singh, said the family had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh at interest nearly two and a half years ago to send Jaswinder abroad in search of employment.

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He said Jaswinder lost his life in a road accident in Armenia on June 28. Following the accident, the family's biggest challenge was bringing his mortal remains back to India. The situation became even more complicated because Jaswinder’s passport had expired.

According to the family, the estimated cost of repatriating the body was nearly Rs 10 lakh, making it impossible for them to arrange the required funds. Balwinder said their father had already passed away, and the untimely death of his brother left the family devastated.

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On July 15, the bereaved family approached Seechewal for assistance. On the matter, Seechewal immediately took up the issue with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, authorities concerned in Armenia and other relevant agencies.

Following this, Jaswinder Singh's mortal remains were brought back to his native village, Sangojla, within 16 days without any financial burden on the family.

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