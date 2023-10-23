Body of unemployed woman teacher yet to be recovered

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 22

While the body of Balwinder Kaur, who reportedly jumped into the Sirhind canal in the wee hours on Saturday, has yet not been recovered, the police have arrested her husband Supreet Singh and father-in-law Bagh Singh.

The duo was produced before the court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

Demanding the arrest of Education Minister Harjot Bains, members of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front today held a protest near his residence at Gambhirpur village.

The protesters said Balwinder had clearly stated in her suicide note that she took the extreme step due to the minister.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they were trying to trace the body of Balwinder and the Irrigation Department officials had been asked to reduce the flow of water in the canal. “The audio messages and suicide note will be sent for forensic examination on Monday,” said the SSP.

Daljit Singh Cheema of Akali Dal, who visited the residence of the victim in Ropar, sought the resignation of the minister.

Cheema said Balwinder had clearly mentioned in her suicide note that the minister was responsible for the extreme step taken by her.

He also put a question mark on the functioning of the police. “The police action was condemnable as family members of the victim had handed over the suicide note to cops on Saturday morning. Without probing the matter, husband and father-in-law of the victim were booked. There is no mention of the suicide note in the FIR,” said Cheema.

Forensic examination The audio messages and suicide note will be sent for forensic examination on Monday. — Vivek Sheel Soni, Ropar SSP

