Body of woman who jumped into canal found

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 17

The body of Kiran Sharma, wife of a Ludhiana businessman, who had jumped into the Bhakra canal, along with her husband, was taken out from the canal near Khanauri today. The husband had already been rescued by a passerby. The police have registered a case against three people Sunil Chaudhary, Lucky Singh and Roshan Pala, all financers of Ludhiana, on the complaint of Lakhan Sharma, son of the victim.

On September 14, the couple had jumped into the canal near the Floating Restaurant, Sirhind. The police also recovered a suicide note signed by both, alleging that the financers were harassing and threatening them as they were unable to pay back the loan.

The body was given to family members after a post-mortem examination.

#Fatehgarh Sahib