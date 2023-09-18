Body of woman who jumped into canal found

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 17
The body of Kiran Sharma, wife of a Ludhiana businessman, who had jumped into the Bhakra canal, along with her husband, was taken out from the canal near Khanauri today. The husband had already been rescued by a passerby. The police have registered a case against three people Sunil Chaudhary, Lucky Singh and Roshan Pala, all financers of Ludhiana, on the complaint of Lakhan Sharma, son of the victim.
On September 14, the couple had jumped into the canal near the Floating Restaurant, Sirhind. The police also recovered a suicide note signed by both, alleging that the financers were harassing and threatening them as they were unable to pay back the loan.
The body was given to family members after a post-mortem examination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet
Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...
'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel
In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants