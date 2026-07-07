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Home / Punjab / Body of young man found hanging from bridge near Fazilka village

Body of young man found hanging from bridge near Fazilka village

The body was brought down and sent to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Fazilka, for the postmortem examination

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:13 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped the area near Ghubaya village on Tuesday after the body of a young man was found hanging from the railing of a bridge on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road.

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Local residents spotted the body and immediately informed the police.

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The deceased has been identified as Boota Singh, a resident of Dhani Amir Singh village. Gurjant Singh, Sarpanch of Ghubaya village, said the youth was found hanging by a cloth tied to the bridge railing.

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Family members of the deceased also reached the spot. The body was brought down and sent to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Fazilka, for the postmortem examination.

Police said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death. A forensic team also visited the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway.

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