Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 7

The anonymous letters threatening blasts at 10 places here today turned out to be a hoax as the day went peacefully and business remained as usual in the city. These threat letters had sparked a security scare and sent the police into a tizzy.

However, two weeks have gone since the Bathinda police registered an FIR in this matter, still they are groping in the dark to find out who posted these threat letters. The police were on a high alert after receiving six letters.

In the last one week, the police, headed by SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, took out flag marches regularly in a bid instill confidence among city residents.

“An FIR was registered and a probe is underway, but so far it is not clear yet who was behind it or who posted these letters,” the SSP said.